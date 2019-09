Thousands of hungry visitors flocked to town at the weekend to try out the offerings at the eighth annual Worthing Food and drink Festival.

Held over two days in Steyne Gardens, those attending could try food and drink from more than 60 stalls.

The crowds at the Worthing Food and Drink Festival in Steyne Gardens

There were also live cookery demonstrations held in the marquee and live entertainment.

The sun shone for both days, meaning the event was busy throughout.