Cerys Strange, nine, from High Salvington wanted to support children who have lost their hair to cancer and other conditions, while encouraging others to donate to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mum Amanda Strange said Cerys raised £819 and she had shown real love and compassion, as it was all her own idea.

Amanda added: “Cerys had her hair cut at C&G hairdressers in Worthing. At the time, I thought she would be nervous but she smiled all the way through the cut.

Cerys Strange, left, with her sister Nia

“It was actually her younger sister Nia who was more upset. Afterwards, she held Cerys’ face, was a little sad, and said ‘I miss your hair Cerys’.”

Amanda had discussed the impact of the cut with Cerys at length, because she know how much her hair meant to her, but she had not thought about the impact it would have on Nia.

She added: “You know how babies often twiddle the hair of their mother, well of course with short hair myself, Nia used to always do this with Cerys! So sweet.”

Cerys Strange donated 12in of her hair to Little Princess Trust