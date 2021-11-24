Connor Cody, head coach at Intent91 in Ashacre Lane, committed to burning 4,300 calories on Saturday for Movember, a charity which raises awareness around men’s health issues.

Connor, 27, from Chichester, managed to burn 4,300 calories on the ski erg machine – which is one calorie for every male suicide in 2019.

To burn a total of 4,300 calories, Connor had to burn eight calories every minute which equates to a nine-hour stint on the machine.

Head Coach at Intent91 Connor during his 4,300 calories challenege on the Ski Erg - that’s 1 calorie for every male suicide in 2019. Pic S Robards

Connor said: “I was a little bit nervous the morning of the event, and I think I was a bit naive in the week leading up to it, but the first half of the challenge flew by.

“The atmosphere was great and there was a lot of members coming in to support me, and then I had a period where it got a bit tough but a few other members helped me through.

“Towards the end I felt elated. I was very grateful and proud to be a part of this challenge.”

Connor trains regularly as part of his job, but he had to make sure to fit in some ski-specific training. He added: “I did about four big skis leading up to the challenge but each of them were no longer than 90 minutes, and the most calories I burnt was around 1100, so nowhere near, really, what I had ahead of me.”

The Movember charity is a close one to those at Intent91. Connor said: “It was amazing to raise such awareness for the cause itself and so far, we have just cleared the £3,000 mark.

“We are trying to reach £4,300 to raise for the charity as that is how many male suicides there were in 2019.

“For me, even when the ski challenge got tough, every calorie burnt was essentially everyone who lost a life, so it was quite inspirational for me to help me get through, and hopefully we can raise £1 for each of them.”

Miles Bradford, marketing executive at Intent91, said: “Our target is to raise £4,300 for the Movember Charity.

“Helping others to live a happier, healthier lifestyle is at the core of everything we do. For this reason, Movember is a cause close to our hearts.”

You can help Connor and others at Intent91 to reach their goal of £4,300 here.

