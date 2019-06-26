Worthing gym set to close

Members of a Worthing gym have this week been told it will close at the end of next month.

The email to members of the Nuffield Health centre at Northbrook College in Carnegie Road, Broadwater, went out on Monday.

It came without prior warning, with staff reportedly only having been told a few days before.

The email, from Sue Townsend, general manager of Nuffield Health, does not give any reasons for the decision to shut it down or suggest what will happen to the staff who work there.

It reads: “Dear Member, With regret I must inform you that we will be closing the gym and fitness centre services at Northbrook College after 31st July 2019. We are working to minimise any disruption for members.

“The final direct debit collection will be taken on 1st July 2019. Other subscriptions or fees that have been taken on a different periodic basis will be refunded as soon as possible.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for any inconvenience.

“Finally, I’d like to thank you for your membership with Nuffield Health.”

The gym has only been open for five years, having opened in 2014.

Nuffield Health have been approached for further comment.