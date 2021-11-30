St Paul’s Court, on Richmond Road, was established by the Southdown Housing Association in 2004, with the aim to support residents of the service to gain independent living skills in a supported community setting.

Many people have successfully moved on from St Paul’s Court over the past decades, Southdown said.

However, in recent years, suitable new referrals to the service have 'significantly reduced', which has unfortunately resulted in the current service model proving 'unsustainable'.

Whilst the current service model will end in February next year, St Paul’s Court in Worthing will be retained to provide supported housing to meet 'alternative priority needs'.

Neil Blanchard, chief executive at Southdown, said: “After careful consideration and thought, we have recently started consultations to close St Paul’s Court Supported Living Learning Disability Service in Worthing by the end of February 2022.

"Over the coming months we will be working really closely with the five individuals who are currently living at St Paul’s Court, and their families, advocates and West Sussex County Council, to help them find new homes and support tailored to their needs.

"Once these new arrangements are in place, the care and support team at St Paul’s Court will be offered the opportunity to work at other Southdown services."

He added: "St Paul’s Court has been a fantastic local service in Worthing for the past 17 years.

"We’re really proud of the amazing support our colleagues have provided over the years and of how clients of the service have developed their skills and independence.