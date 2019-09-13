Worthing homecare provider for disabled people rated ‘outstanding’ for the second time running

A homecare provider is celebrating being rated as ‘outstanding’ for the second time running.

On Wednesday, August 28, staff and service users at Egalité celebrated the inspection result from the Care Quality Commission at their premises in Findon Road, Findon.

Debbie Clark, a registered nurse who owns and runs the business, said: “It is hard to put into words how proud we are to achieve this recognition again.

“I know back in 2016 we were the first and at the time only local homecare provider to be rated outstanding.

“But to maintain this and indeed improve upon our previous rating was fabulous news.

“It is wonderful recognition for our dedicated team who work so hard and are there for our most vulnerable local people 365 days a year.”

Debbie set up the company in 2009, and was joined by family members to run the business.

Now, it employs more than 100 local people and supports disabled people in their own homes from Shoreham to Littlehampton and as far north as Ashington, with a specialism in helping younger adults.

“In this area we are the only ‘outstanding’ provider in West Sussex,” Debbie said.

In 2016, Egalité became the first homecare provider in the Worthing area to achieve an ‘outstanding’ CQC inspection rating – the highest possible rating.

Egalité has an office in Liverpool Road, in Worthing town centre, and this year opened a second office in Findon.

The team has also won several awards, including the 2018 Johnston Press award for training and development.

Debbie said: “This year we have been finalist in the national Great British Care awards plus Learning Disability and Autism Awards, both held in Birmingham.”

She added that a highlight for her was being invited to contribute to The Parliamentary Review this year. It is a journal which aimed to share best practice amongst policymakers and business leaders.

Debbie said they met with Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, in Westminster at the launch of the review earlier this year along with former MPs Eric Pickles and Ed Balls.