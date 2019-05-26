Worthing Hospital to benefit from Easter Fayre fundraising

A successful Easter Fayre on Broadwater Green has resulted in funding for a special maternity chair at Worthing Hospital.

Diane Guest, the organiser and licensee at the nearby Broadwater Pub, presented a donation to John Price from the Love Your Hospital charity towards the provision of this equipment.

The fundraising team from the Broadwater Pub

Diane said: “The Broadwater Easter Fayre was a successful, happy event. I am delighted to make this donation to support the hospital for a useful purpose and on behalf of local people.”

Micky Paul, the manager of the Co-op Broadwater who donated Easter eggs for the Easter egg hunt at the fayre, and some members from the Highdown Rotary were also at the pub for the donation.

Micky said: “On behalf of local traders we are very pleased to be involved in this and it’s great to make a donation to this cause.”

Love Your Hospital is the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and raises funds for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals. All the money raised goes towards projects that will benefit thousands of patients in the hospitals.