Worthing infant school receives two awards

Lyndhurst Infant School has been recognised for their ‘high-quality curriculum’.

In July, the school was awarded the Arts Mark Silver award. The school often participate in many arts community events and works closely with Nadia Chalk at Creative Waves.

This autumn the school was also awarded the Primary Geography Quality Mark Gold for the second time. The assessors said the school ‘makes good use of the local environment’ and that the ‘learning environment for geography is exemplary’.

Di South, headteacher, said: “I am very proud of all my staff and children. Our children are always keen to learn new skills and the staff work very hard to create an interesting and creative curriculum.”