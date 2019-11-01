Worthing killed cat owner’s Government success with microchipping law

A cat lover from Worthing whose pet was killed by a car is celebrating after her campaign for a law change took one step towards reality.

Henry was killed outside Tiya Ivy’s home in Becket Road, Worthing, in April 2017.

SUS-191023-092857001

The mother channelled her grief into co-founding CatsMatter: a national group that has petitioned the Government to introduce compulsory microchipping so cats can be identified after a road traffic accident.

As a result, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency launched a consultation on the consequences of microchipping pets in England on October 12.

She said: “I am so pleased that sheer determination and persistence is finally begining to pay off and we’re seeing action from the Government.

“It’s the early stages admittedly, but talks so far have filled us with confidence that this is going to happen, which would be a wonderful legacy for Henry knowing he did not die in vain.”

SUS-191023-092709001

Tiya adopted Henry in a Munich bar before she moved to Worthing with her family. He died aged five.

She said ‘their world shattered’ when they found him on the road, with no-one ‘bothering to inform us’: “Soon after, we learnt how common this actually is and made a decision to fight to change laws to ensure it never happened to anyone else or their cat.”

The end goal of CatsMatter is to make it the law for drivers who hit a cat with their car to stop and report it – but the first step is for all cats to be microchipped, Tiya said.

The new consultation, which closes at 5pm on 4 January 2020, followed a ‘very successful meeting with DEFRA officials’ in June, according to Tiya.

Henry the cat

Email AnimalWelfare.Consultations@defra.gov.uk to get involved.