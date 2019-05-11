Worthing learning disability charity receives boost from home care provider

A community minibus for people with learning disabilities has received a boost thanks to a Worthing home care provider.

Superstar Arts, a charity delivering creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities, has been backed by Home Instead Senior Care Worthing and Steyning.

Mike Jeffries with members of Superstar Arts team and attendees

Mike Jeffries, owner of Home Instead Worthing, heard about the charity from some of his clients.

After accompanying clients them to a Superstar Arts event, Mike said he loved what the charity does, so set out to help.

Mike said: “The minibus plays a vital role for Superstar Arts, it allows the participants to take part in a variety of community activities and day trips. We are so proud to be sponsors for a great cause and we are always looking for new ways to support our community.

“We care for older people every day, supporting them to be independent in their own homes. It is so important that they are also able to be involved in activities, so we really understand how important the minibus is to the charity.”

Jo Sullivan, director of Superstar Arts, said: “We are enormously grateful for Home Instead and the support they are offering us towards keeping our minibus on the road. We recently visited Devon and the Isle of Wight, and without the bus, the logistics of these trips would be challenging.”

Home Instead runs dementia awareness sessions and a memory café for older people. Since learning about the home care company, Jo has also been very supportive of Home Instead and the monthly memory café, which is held at West Worthing Baptist Church every fourth Wednesday of the month.

To find out more about Superstar Arts, visit www.superstararts.com

For more information on the services provided by Home Instead and the memory café, call 01903 206079 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/worthing-steyning