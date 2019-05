A Worthing man not only competed one charity marathon, but took on two in quick succession to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Luke Lycett took on the Brighton and London marathons to raise funds for the Treasure Basket Association.

He successfully collected £3,015 for the charity, which enables access to play therapy and therapeutic resources to support the emotional well-being of children and families in the community.