Worthing man who worked on Czechoslovakia's trams died from asbestos exposure

A Worthing man who grew up in Czechoslovakia working on trams died from asbestos that he encountered working in London.

Retired electrician Vaclav Salva died aged 72 at St Barnabas House in January this year.

An inquest into his death took place at Centenary House in Crawley today.

Mr Salva was born in Ostrava in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) in 1946 and trained as an electrician, his inquest heard.

He was employed by Dopravní podnik Ostrava, the city’s public transport company, working on trams.

Coroner’s officer Amy Lelliot said: “He did not recall coming into contact with asbestos at any time while in Czechoslovakia.”

Mr Salva moved to the UK and took a job with Abell Alarms in 1974, where his electrician skills were put to use working on burglar alarms.

The company would take on big contracts across London where he believed he encountered asbestos, the inquest heard.

“He was never warned about the dangers of asbestos or provided with any protective equipment.

“He was given a shocking diagnosis of mesothelioma in August 2018.”

Mr Salva moved to George V Avenue in Worthing to be near his family and died at St Barnabas House in Worthing on January 28.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews said: “Mr Salva believed he was exposed to asbestos during his employment with Abell Alarms.

“I am therefore satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Mr Salva did die as a result of industrial disease.”