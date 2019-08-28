Worthing MP’s Brexit letter to Jeremy Corbyn: ‘your approach is not offering benefit’

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley has written to the leader of the opposition calling on him to release the party whip over Brexit.

Yesterday (Tuesday, August 27), Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote to 116 Conservative and independent MPs who voted against ‘no deal’ on March 27.

Mr Corbyn wrote: “I am writing to you to offer to work together, in a collegiate, cross party spirit, to find a practical way to prevent No Deal.

“This is an urgent task. The Prime Minister is reportedly planning to suspend parliament to force through a No Deal crash out. This action would be, according to legal advice I’ve received from Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti, ‘the gravest abuse of power and attack upon UK Constitutional principle in living memory’.

“My view is that holding a general election after an extension is achieved is the simplest and most democratic way to prevent No Deal and to let the people of this country decide our future. Indeed, it is the best route to a referendum or leaving the EU with a deal.

“I understand not all colleagues may agree.

“So, I would like to invite you to join a dialogue with myself, as leader of the Labour Party, and other opposition parties, to find a way for the clear will of parliament against No Deal to express itself.”

Today, Sir Peter wrote to Mr Corbyn suggesting his approach was ‘not offering benefit’ and that he release the party whip.

Sir Peter’s letter stated: “I have voted consistently for the government’s proposal to leave the EU on terms that I judge fulfil the result of the referendum with least possible damage and greatest future opportunities.

“You have not voted to leave the EU with a Deal.

“The reason progress has not been made has been the unsatisfactory parliamentary ‘alliance’ of four incompatible blocks: the Labour party with its deliberately vague policy; the Labour leader who appears not to support the party’s policy; the Out Outers who sometimes seem to want to crash out whatever the penalties; and the In Inners wanting another referendum in the hope that there would be a different decision.

“With kindness, your approach is not offering benefit.”

“You offer no proposal for parliament to agree the agreement known as the Deal or something like it, without a general election.

“My suggestion to you is that you now release the party whip, allowing sensible Labour and Cooperative MPs to vote positively in the national interest.”

