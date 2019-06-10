Worthing mums celebrate more than 10st weight loss with Slimming World

Four mums from Worthing are ready to show off their weight-loss success after managing to lose 10st 9.5lbs between them.

Zoe Ryan, Vicki Wilton, Yasmin Thomas and Vicky Scales who joined Slimming World in Worthing are celebrating after hitting their target weights.

Vicky Scales

Working mum Zoe Ryan from Worthing joined the Sidney Walter Centre group in a bid to loose weight after seeing pictures of herself.

Zoe said: “I didn’t really think I was that overweight - it just seemed to creep up on me. Then I started to notice in family pictures and knew something had to be done.

“Slimming World changed my whole approach to life. I have been at my target for nearly 18 months and have never considered this a diet. I eat the most amazing foods, where else can you have pancakes cooked Slimming World style still lose weight?”

Vicki Wilton, another busy working mum, has a new-found confidence and loves clothes shopping having lost 2st 12.5lbs. She said: “I hated clothes shopping, it was always a struggle, but now I love it! I cannot wait for the summer to sit on the beach having lost weight, last year I kept covered up, not this year.”

Vicki Wilton

Having reached her target weight in time for Christmas, teacher and mum Yasmin Thomas said: “I cannot believe how much better I feel, I make the most fantastic family meals that my little boy just adores. I wanted to make sure I was a good role model, not only because I’m a teacher, but also for my son and to all eat our meals together.”

Losing more than two stone, Vicky Scales said: “After seeing many friends successful weight loss through Slimming World I thought it was time for me to give it a go. With a busy full-time teaching job and two lovely busy kids I didn’t have the highest expectations to lose weight or keep it off, how wrong I was.

“Now, a year later and at target, I feel happier and healthier than ever. To all the working mums out there wishing to lose weight without a spare moment to think of how - Slimming World is your answer. I couldn’t have done it without the great support and expert advice of Sarah-Lucy my consultant, her resilience inspired me beyond that of the weight loss and kept me inspired.”

Sarah-Lucy Huskinson, who runs the Saturday morning group and Thursday evening groups, said she couldn’t be prouder of Zoe, Vicki, Yasmin and Vicky’s achievements.

Yasmin Thomas

She added: “They have come so far since joining Slimming World. Their determination to lose weight and lead a healthier life is really inspiring, both to me and all of the other members in the group. “I hope they’ll inspire other people in Worthing and show them that it is possible to lose that excess baggage they’ve been carrying, while working and being busy mums.”

Sarah-Lucy’s Slimming World groups are held every Saturday at The Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, at 8.30am or 10.30am and every Thursday at Davison CE High School for Girls, Selborne Road, at 5.30pm or 7.30pm. For further information contact Sarah-Lucy Huskinson on 07766 132457.

Sarah-Lucy will be taking over the Broadwater group held at The Parish Rooms from Monday, June 24. Sessions are held at 5.30pm or 7.30pm.