Worthing mural created by Talent Within You members

Young people are spending their summer holiday painting a mural at the SideOut beach volleyball club in Worthing.

The project was organised by Talent Within You as part of the Unleash Your Niche Club workshops for young people aged 13 to 16.

Mural painting by Talent Within You at the SideOut beach volleyball club in Worthing

All seven of this year’s workshops have now been completed but the mural painting has been ongoing, to give the young people valuable work experience and to encourage teamwork.

Vicky Vaughan, founder of Talent Within You, said: “All seven talent workshops have now taken place for 2019. The ‘trust’ workshop was the sixth and took place in June at the volleyball courts behind Coast Café.

“This was the start of our magnificent mural painting project, which is being generously sponsored by Rabbit Skips. Our members presented their mural designs to us and were inspired by Eva Holt, manager of the beach volleyball courts and a past British beach volleyball champion.”

The mural painting has been taking place on Mondays throughout August and is led by Sonji Susana Figueroa, a professional muralist from America.

Talent Within You is one of the three projects chosen for the Community Matters programme at Waitrose in Worthing this month. Shoppers use green tokens to choose which cause to support and each will receive a share of £1,000, depending on tokens received.

Vicky is also seeking sponsorship in the form of workshop venues, inspirational speakers and exciting work experience opportunities for 2020. Telephone Vicky Vaughan on 07909 693172.

The Rampion Wind Farm Visitor Centre has already agreed to sponsor the February 2020 workshop. Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk for more information.