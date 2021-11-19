The group held the event at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park, and tied white poppies to the caging around the Peace Tree.

Following a minute’s silence to remember all those killed in conflict, Pauline Fraser spoke about the significance of the white poppy.

She said: “It stands for remembrance of all victims of war. Today over 90 per cent of people killed in warfare are civilians.

Worthing Peace Group held a Remembrance Sunday memorial ceremony on November 14th 2021, at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park. Photo by Malcolm Brett

“The poppy symbolises a commitment to peace and non-violent solutions to conflict.

“It challenges the glorification or celebration of war.”