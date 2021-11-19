Worthing Peace Group hold white poppy Remembrance Sunday memorial
Worthing Peace Group held a memorial ceremony on Remembrance Sunday (November 14) to remember those who lost their lives in wars.
The group held the event at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park, and tied white poppies to the caging around the Peace Tree.
Following a minute’s silence to remember all those killed in conflict, Pauline Fraser spoke about the significance of the white poppy.
She said: “It stands for remembrance of all victims of war. Today over 90 per cent of people killed in warfare are civilians.
“The poppy symbolises a commitment to peace and non-violent solutions to conflict.
“It challenges the glorification or celebration of war.”
The event also saw Sylvia Knight read out a poem dedicated to peace by the late Con Fraser, mother of Pauline.