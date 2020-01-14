Worthing pole fitness showcase supports annual GreenDreams Festival

Pole fitness enthusiasts in Worthing performed challenging routines in a showcase of their skills and raised more than £1,000 for the annual GreenDreams Festival.

The women train at Worthing Leisure Centre with South Downs Leisure, which hosts the collaborative festival for community groups in Worthing and Adur.

Pole fitness enthusiasts presenting the cheque to the GreenDreams Festival events team

They demonstrated the moves they had learned over the past six months in front of an audience of 200 people and were supported by world pole champion Heidi Hildersley, who gave a special guest performance.

Instructor Helen Hastie, who organised the event, said: “We are so proud of all our performers. So much hard work has gone in to each and every routine and that has been shown in the performances throughout the event.

“We are really pleased to be able to raise money for an event that does so much for the community.”

A cheque for £1,087.60 was presented to members of the GreenDreams events team at Worthing Leisure Centre.

Jerry Le Sueur said: “This is a tremendous amount of money raised for our festival, by a very talented group of ladies. We are so very grateful for all their efforts and this money will really help ensure the next annual GreenDreams event will go ahead.”

The fifth annual GreenDreams Festival is planned for Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Field Place Manor House & Barns.