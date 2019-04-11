Worthing pre-school celebrates its 20th birthday

A Worthing pre-school that offers a ‘holistic approach’ to education has celebrated its 20th birthday.

The New Montessori Pre-School, based in the Methodist church in Tarring Road, is the UK’s only registered charity Montessori school – a method of teaching that develops the children ‘physically, socially, intellectually, spiritually and emotionally’.

A birthday cake the the New Montessori Pre-School. Pic: Chris Robinson SUS-191104-120330001

Celebrations were held last Thursday and Friday (April 4 and 5) and principal Beki Shanahan, who has been at the school since its inception in 1999, thanked staff for their support over the years.

“It is such a joy to continue providing this wonderful method of education to our families,” she said.

“Our pre-school provides an all-inclusive environment which offers all children the opportunities to grow in all areas of their development.

“Our staff celebrate each child’s individuality and have a deep understanding of their development needs. Their aim is to help the child develop life skills including confidence, independence and liberty.

Principal Beki Shanahan and classroom manager Allison Link. Pic: Chris Robinson SUS-191104-120304001

“To encourage and foster respect for others through providing positive role models, lessons in grace and courtesy and by child-initiated ground rules. With support and input from our parents, we can ensure the best start by building solid foundations for your child to possess a life-long love of learning.

“My thanks go to all the parents, carers, children and grandparents who have supported our pre-school over the last 20 years, we wouldn’t be where we are now if it wasn’t for all the support and time given voluntarily by them.”

Last Thursday, staff, pupils and parents enjoyed a party, including cake, where those involved with the school shared memories from the last two decades.

The following day they were treated to a visit from the RepTylers, a Brighton-based company that brings reptiles to schools and parties.

The New Montessori Pre-School was set up and is run by a committee of parents, with parents contributing materials and equipment and organising fundraising events to support the running of the school.

Its latest Ofsted inspection saw it rated as ‘outstanding’ and it has been accredited by the Montessori Centre International three times.