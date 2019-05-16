Worthing Pride organisers to host a prom night for LGBT+ people who did not go to theirs

The organisers of Worthing Pride will be hosting a second event this year to celebrate the LGBT community.

On Friday, June 28, the Grand Victorian Hotel next to Worthing railway station will be home to the ‘Proud Prom’.

Worthing Pride's first event last year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Much like this year’s main pride event on July 13, the prom will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York, which sparked the gay rights movement worldwide.

But this event will do it with a disco twist, transforming the venue into a homage of the famous Studio 54 nightclub.

Proud Prom creator and Worthing Pride event manager Keira Thomas said: “The Proud Prom gives everyone, including the LGBT+ community, the chance to experience or relive their prom night, particularly if they weren’t able to attend, or felt they couldn’t be free to express themselves the first time round.”

The Proud Prom will be presented by entertainer Dawn Gracie and with DJ Jon Couzens playing iconic LGBT+ anthems. Live acts will include the burlesque performer Dixie Dread, and prizes will be given to the best dressed pair on the night.

Burlesque star Dixie Dread.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £5, with all proceeds raised donated to the HOPE Charity Project, this year’s chosen charity for Worthing Pride.

Tickets are available at worthingpride.co.uk or on the Worthing Pride Facebook page.