Worthing Pride: Watch colourful parade as thousands pack the seafront for festivities

Thousands of people have packed Worthing seafront for the town’s second pride event.

The parade along the promenade began near The Burlington Hotel at midday, with dancers and representatives from various businesses, groups and charities dressed in eye catching colours and entertaining revellers.

Town crier Bob Smytherman with the Worthing Pride parade

The procession then wound its way to Beach House Grounds next to the Splashpoint Centre for the main event, which runs until 10pm this evening.

Jonny Topping, Marko Paelmae, Jackie Morgan and Martina Vankova at Worthing Pride