Worthing primary school choir performs for retirees

The St Mary’s Catholic Primary School choir performed an array of Christmas hits for Neptune House residents.

The choir took centre stage at Neptune House to entertain residents and their guests and help spread a little festive cheer.

Home owners (left to right) Carole Mead, Marie Mooney and Christine Bellingham at the event

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “Everyone who came along to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School’s performance had a wonderful time, the children are all very talented and really got our Christmas off to a fantastic start!

“I’d like to thank the choir for coming along and helping us host a joyful event. It was a great opportunity for locals to see for themselves what a close-knit and supportive community we have here at Neptune House.”

The event was held as part of McCarthy and Stone’s At Home events, inspired by the tradition of days gone-by that sees friends and family gather at home to celebrate the festive season.

Neptune House is located in Heene Road, Worthing.