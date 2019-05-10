Worthing pupils given Blue Peter badges for efforts to save the rainforest

Young environmentalists from a Worthing school have been recognised by Blue Peter for their efforts to save the rainforest.

Year five pupils from Our Lady of Sion Junior School have been learning about the rainforest as one of their topics.

Pupils from Our Lady of Sion Junior School were thrilled to receive Blue Peter badges for their efforts

Once they understood the dangers posed to its existence, the class decided to all write letters to Blue Peter to ask that they make a programme about the destruction of the rainforest so that other children might understand how important this subject is.

The group members were thrilled to receive Blue Peter badges for their efforts.

Jo Walton, year five class teacher, said: “I was delighted that the children embraced this topic in this way. As a year group they are determined that others should change their actions to save the rainforest.”