Worthing quiz night helps to raise more than £1,600 for disabled veterans

Teams battled to win the Care for Veterans’ trophy and become quiz champions at the charity’s annual event.

With 16 teams taking part and members of the Care for Veterans’ fundraising team acting as quizmasters, the night raised £1,621.

Quiz champions, Anchored Away

The quizmasters led the teams through eight interactive rounds of questions, with Care for Veterans’ residents and their families also joining in the lively quiz.

Christine Gillott, fundraising officer and event organiser, said: “From everyone here at Care for Veterans, I would like to thank everyone who came and took part and helped us to raise this fantastic amount of money for the care and rehabilitation of our veterans.”

The winning team was Anchored Away, who took home the trophy and won games of ten pin bowling donated by Worthing AMF Bowling.

David Mason from Anchored Away team said: “We really enjoyed the quiz, and thought it was really well set up and run. I am sure that Anchored Away will be back to compete in Care for Veterans’ next quiz night in October. We look forward to seeing you again then.”