A Worthing road has been closed this afternoon (May 21) as firefighters tackle a fire in a tree.

Chesswood Road was closed as firefighters brought a fire in a tree in Homefield Park under control.

The burning tree in Homefield Park

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to a fire at 2.08pm in Park Road.

One fire engine attended the scene and one high pressure hose real was used to extinguish the fire.

Crews remain on the scene damping down the smoking tree.

Chesswood Road closed off