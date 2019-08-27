Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 ‘brings town to life’ - see full photo gallery here

Crowds flocked to Worthing town centre for two days of activities and stalls, and to watch the big bank holiday Monday parade. Highlights included the numerous performances by Worthing musicians, circus activities for children to try out, the dog show and an appearance by Amy Hart from Love Island. The carnival procession saw many imaginatively decorated floats, energetic dancers and walkers and the loud and enthusiastic bands. Rotary Carnival Committee Member Gerald Ilsley said: “We are delighted with the success of the Rotary Carnival this year and would like to thank all those who have come to join in the activities and all the Rotarians who have worked beyond the call of duty in planning the event and working on the day. Thanks also for all the support of our sponsors and partners who have helped create such a glorious event and all those who have donated so generously to our Rotary charities.” See our full photo gallery here.



Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 David Chapman ugc Buy a Photo

Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 David Chapman ugc Buy a Photo

Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 David Chapman ugc Buy a Photo

View more