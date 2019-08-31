Worthing Rugby Club faces backlash for sponsorship from Brighton strip club

Worthing Rugby Club has faced backlash for getting sponsorship from a strip club.

On Facebook yesterday, the Angmering-based club announced it was being sponsored by Platinum Lace, a gentleman's club in Brighton, for the 2019/2020 season.

Worthing Rugby Club. Picture: Stephen Goodger

The since-deleted post showed a large advert for the strip club around one of the pitches and said Platinum Lace was 'part of the latest generation of gentlemen’s clubs and lap dancing venues' with 'entertainment for the adult lifestyle' and 'sensual entertainment for both men and women', including 'the most beautiful lap dancing performers and striptease artists the UK has to offer'.

The announcement led to widespread backlash from people on social media, with many questioning why they would choose this sponsor as a family-friendly club that encouraged girls and women to join.

This comes after one of its members, a nine-year-old girl, made a video about how girls can play rugby too that went viral in May.

This morning (August 31), the club responded to the backlash on its Facebook page.

Platinum Lace in East Street, Brighton. Picture: Google Maps

The statement said: "To our members who have read and commented on a new sponsor, Platinum Lace, we would inform you that we have reviewed the association and withdrawn from the agreement.

"To all that have commented on our recent announcement, we thank you for your interest in following Worthing RFC."