Worthing’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life 2019 in pictures
Worthing’s seafront was a sea of pink this morning (June 16) as runners young and old turned out for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life.
These pictures show runners braving the rain for the 5km run, which started in Steyne Gardens and, for the first time, allowed men to take part.
1. Worthing Cancer Research UK Race for Life 2019
DM1962403a.jpg. Worthing Race for Life 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190616-135806008
Derek Martin
JPI Media Resell
