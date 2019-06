A large proportion of Worthing's seafront road has been closed by the fire service this afternoon (June 16).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said Marine Parade was closed in both directions from the pier to Heene Road.

A burst water main had caused 'a lot of damage', the spokesman said.

The service were called at around 11.45am, the spokesman added.

In a Facebook post, the service warned the public to stay away from the area.

Workers tackling a burst water main in Worthing's Marine Parade

