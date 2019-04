Worthing has plenty of historic and attractive buildings but which are the most valued?

We have looked at those with a Grade I and Grade II* listing as highlighted on the Historic England site. The list is an eclectic mix. Listed buildings are considered nationally important and therefore have extra legal protection within the planning system.

Beach House, Brighton Road. Originally called Marino Mansion

Beckets Cottage, Parsonage Row. Originally one house, now 3 cottages, one of which is a museum

Castle Goring, Arundel Road. Built by Shelley's grandfather, Sir Bysshe Shelley, about 1797-8.

Christ Church, Grafton Road. Town church, built in the centre of a square, 1840-43

