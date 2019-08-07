Worthing's outdoor Summer of Cinema cancelled after extreme weather warning

An outdoor cinema event in Worthing has been cancelled amid fears over the weather.

The Summer of Cinema was set for Denton Gardens from Friday to Sunday this weekend (August 9 to 11), but has been cancelled in the face of heavy rain and strong winds.

Worthing town centre

This week the Met Office released yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: "Due to forecasts of heavy rain and strong gale force winds of up to 50mph we have regrettably had to cancel this weekend's Summer of Cinema event in Worthing's Denton Gardens.

"The decision has been taken on safety grounds. We want to offer our sincerest apologies to anyone who planned to visit the alfresco screen this Friday to Sunday.

"It is not possible to reschedule the event and anybody who has purchased a ticket will be contacted by Worthing Theatres to arrange a full refund. Alternatively you can call Worthing Theatres Box Office 01903 206206."