Worthing school hosts pop-up recycling event in partnership with charity

A Worthing school hosted a pop-up recycling event to give thanks to a charity for providing funding.

Lyndhurst Infant School held the recycling day in partnership with Worthing Community Chest, a charity supporting projects and activities in Worthing which enable social and economic well-being.

Susan Dawkins, teacher in charge of Eco-Warriors, said: “Worthing Community Chest has given the school funds to provide staff training for improving self-esteem and resilience in children.

“As a thank you, the school offered to host the pop-up recycling event. It was a huge success and many items were brought in by the community for which we are grateful.”