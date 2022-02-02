Worthing School Sports Association: Young Worthing gymnasts thrilled with competition win

Gymnasts at Springfield Infant School were delighted to receive medals and a trophy after winning the recent year-two competition for Worthing schools.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:08 am

Organised by Worthing School Sports Association, the competition set children the task of learning a set floor and apparatus routine involving rolls, balances and jumps.

The gymnastics team enjoyed practising their moves over several weeks before putting their routine to the test in front of judges.

Headteacher Mrs Becky Wycherley said: “I am so proud of our gymnastics team. They worked hard and it has paid off.”

Springfield Infant School won the recent year two gymnastics competition for schools in Worthing
