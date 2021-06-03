Worthing school staff to wear same dress for 44 days to support India

The 44 Day Dress Challenge at Thomas A’Becket Infant School in Tarring is being led by Carole Thomson, special educational need co-ordinator, and supported by other members of the team.

Carole said: “I, and lots of my colleagues at Thomas A’Becket Infant School, will be wearing one dress from now until the end of the summer term.

“Inspired by the 100-day dress challenge to raise awareness about sustainability, fast fashion and careful consumerism, we love the idea of making one dress look fabulous.

Staff at Thomas A'Becket Infant School taking on the 44 Day Dress Challenge

“The only rules are that the dress can be washed as often as needed and can be styled however we want.

“We are doing this challenge to raise money to support the emergency response in India during the Covid-19 pandemic. The British Red Cross are providing oxygen, ambulances, first aid and PPE, which are all vital to the overwhelmed medical services across India.”

Head teacher Amanda Dingwall and other members of the senior leadership team are taking part alongside teachers, teaching assistants and office staff.

They will all be wearing the same dress to school until Friday, July 23, in support of Carole and her fundraising for the British Red Cross.