Organisers Jim Fenlon and Thom Izod were delighted to present a cheque for £14,281.99 to community fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley during a whole school assembly.

This was the final total for the walk, which takes places every two years and involves students and teachers from all year groups.

The 2021 walk was brought forward to July, after previous experience of strong winds and torrential rain on the usual September dates.

Spirits were high as everyone set out on the fine summer’s day for the 12-mile hike to Chanctonbury Ring and back, including lunch up on the Downs.

Since the school’s first walk in 1999, it has raised around £120,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

