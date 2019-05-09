Worthing seafront signs given new makeover in preparation for summer

Visitors to Worthing seafront this summer will be able to discover more about the town as prominent promenade information boards have received a bright new makeover.

As part of a wider push by Worthing Borough Council to get ‘visitor ready’ for the summer, the town’s seafront signs have been upgraded.

The signs have been repainted and repaired while Discover Worthing, the council’s official tourism operator, has been working in partnership with Worthing group Creative Waves to update the historical information.

Keeping in line with the traditional style of posters, Vanessa Breen from Creative Waves redesigned existing artwork which provided historic information about key attractions in the town.

Two new signs have also been created highlighting Worthing’s fishing heritage and the history of East Beach.

The work has been jointly funded by Discover Worthing and Creative Waves’ Pop Up on the Prom project which is supported by Heritage Lottery Fund.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “I am delighted to see this work carried out which is just one of the many ways in which we are investing in the seafront.

“I hope visitors and residents alike find the board attractive and informative as they come and discover more about our thriving town.”