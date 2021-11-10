Worthing shop owners want community to help create a sustainable textile Christmas tree

Vicki Halliday, 41 and Roger Gellman, 49, owners of The Good Stitch, are working alongside Jane Brooker, owner of Jane’s Hot off the Hook, and are asking the community to knit, crochet, or sew a square piece of old material that they can then stitch together to create a textile Christmas tree for their festive window display.

Vicki, who has run the business with her husband since June this year, said there was one condition the community must meet. She said: “We are asking those who participate to use their scraps, or their friend’s scraps. Just don’t buy specially for this project.

“This is a creative, fun thing to do whilst promoting sustainability.

Vicki Halliday and Roger Gellman, owners of The Good Stitch, Worthing, want to get public involved in creating a textile xmas tree. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“I think the public will enjoy contributing something towards a bigger thing, and enjoy spreading the sustainability message. They get to use their scraps, be creative with it, and then enjoy the final product.

“It will be a really beautiful display, and it will hopefully draw people’s attention to our creative ways and how passionate we are about re-using materials and not wasting them.”

The deadline to get the squares in is Sunday, November 21, which will enable Vicki and Roger to stitch all the squares together so that the textile tree is up at the beginning of December.

Vicki made the requirements clear for the entries. She said: “Finished squares need to measure 14cm or 5.5”. A little either side is fine, but bigger than 15.5cm or 6 inches is too big, and smaller than 13cm or 5 inches is too small.

“You can use any textiles method you choose – crochet, knitting, sewing, no rules to break.

“We also ask people to enclose a note with their name so we can celebrate their efforts, and drop off the pieces to The Good Stitch or East Worthing Community Centre addressed to Stitchmas Tree.

“Pieces cannot be returned, so if you love what you’ve made too much, keep it.

“We’re also keen for handmade decorations to go on the tree.”

Vicki said pieces will also be accepted by posting to the shop, and wants people to tag The Good Stitch on social media to share their progress.