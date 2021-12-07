Worthing singer-songwriter Xoe-B named national Latin dancing champion

Zoe-Beth Hobbs, 21, has lived in Broadwater since she was one and having previously worked for the NHS, she is now a musician, songwriter and educator, with the stage name Xoe-B.

Zoe-Beth said: “I am hugely proud of this achievement. Competing regionally for a place in the national finals is something every young ballroom and Latin dancer strives to achieve but dreaming of winning the national finals is another thing entirely.

“I am still in shock that I managed to achieve this, especially in Latin as, generally speaking, I am stronger in ballroom.

Zoe-Beth Hobbs from Worthing is the national Latin dancing champion

“I could not have done this without my teacher at Hove Dance Centre, Jake Hooker, who has pushed me above and beyond my own expectations and never failed to believe in me. I owe it all to him.”

Zoe-Beth competed at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and to qualify, she had to have reached a regional final in the same year.

She was placed first in Latin solo, dancing a samba, and second in ballroom solo, having danced a foxtrot.

Zoe-Beth Hobbs from Worthing with Jake Hooker, her teacher at Hove Dance Centre

Zoe-Beth also competed in the under-40s couples with Sienna Ellman-Baker, 16, from Lancing and they were placed second in ballroom and Latin, having danced a quickstep and rumba.