Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing has been closed ‘until further notice’.

In a statement on the South Downs Leisure Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Due to issues with our water systems, Splashpoint is currently closed until further notice.

Splashpoint in Worthing is closed 'until further notice'. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

