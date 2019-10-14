Worthing Splashpoint leisure centre open as normal after closure

Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing is open as usual after a plumbing issue forced it to close yesterday.

It was forced to close yesterday (Sunday, October 13) ‘until further notice’ due to issues with its water systems.

A statement on its Facebook page said: “Following the plumbing issue at Splashpoint Leisure Centre that meant we had to close the building, we are pleased to say that engineers are working hard to rectify the problem so that we can open on Monday as normal.

“The issue meant there was no water to the toilets and as such, with no working toilets throughout, we had to close the building until the problem was fixed.

“We apologise again for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience whilst the issue is resolved.”

In a twitter post this morning, South Downs Leisure said: “Splashpoint Leisure Centre is open as usual. Our apologies for the closure yesterday, but the plumbing issues have been rectified and the centre is now up and running.”