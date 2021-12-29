Worthing student awarded Collyer’s bursary in recognition of outstanding results

The Ofsted outstanding sixth form college in Horsham rewards students from further afield who have joined from partner schools.

Aimee Supriyadi, who previously attended St Oscar Romero Catholice School in Goring, was one of the students presented with a cheque by Collyer’s principal Dan Lodge.

She joined Collyer’s in September and has already been working as a student ambassador, meaning she is helping show year 10 and 11 pupils in the area what Collyer’s can offer them.

Aimee Supriyadi from Worthing, left, with Worthing-based Collyer’s ambassadors Jess Howells, centre, and Kayshale Sugantha

Mr Lodge said: “It is important that Collyer’s recognises the outstanding work of our excellent partner schools, by rewarding some of our new students for their academic success in year 11.

“We attract students from right across the region, so it is fitting that we should also reward those coming to us from farther afield.

“I’m sure the money will be put to good use to help support their education or extracurricular activities while at Collyer’s.”

Bursary students from Collyer’s, from left, Beth Flanders, Amelia Watson, Dan Lodge, Daniel Wright, Aimee Supriyadi and Shriyani Jayatilaka

A group of new Collyer’s students was presented with bursaries in recognition of their outstanding results at school, achieving top grades.

Aimee said she would like to thank her teachers at St Oscar Romero for all they did to help her.

Steve Martell, deputy principal at Collyer’s, said: “St Oscar Romero is a valued partner school and Aimee Supriyadi is a credit to all within their wonderful community.

“To top it all, Aimee has already been working as a student ambassador for Collyer’s this term.”