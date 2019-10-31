Worthing teenagers win McLaren placements and Glendale Theatre Arts scholarship at Talent Within You graduation

Talent Within You in Worthing has seen 15 teenagers graduate from its seven-month programme, designed to help them identify their strengths by exploring their talents.

Founder Vicky Vaughan organised workshops for young people aged 13 to 16, so they could learn from experts in various fields.

McLaren Automotive winner Charlie Baker with, from left, head of talent Helen Melling, colour and design manager Jo Lewis and Talent Within You founder Vicky Vaughan. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

Inspirational speakers included Sussex Cricket chief executive and former rugby player Rob Andrew, wheelchair tennis professional Lauren Jones, McLaren Automotive colour and design manager Jo Lewis, retired police diver Andy Thom and British Museum curator of horology Oliver Cooke.

Vicky said: “I am thrilled that nearly half our members stuck to the whole programme, which shows pure leadership quality at a young age.

“Talent Within You is the beginning of an exciting journey for our members because they have unleashed their niche thanks to the support of all our sponsors, speakers and volunteers. We are looking forward to following their progress.”

She said members who attended boosted their happiness by an average of 35 per cent.

McLaren Automotive winner Emma Phillips with, from left, head of talent Helen Melling, colour and design manager Jo Lewis and Talent Within You founder Vicky Vaughan. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

Reuben Giles won a scholarship at Glendale Theatre Arts, while Charlie Baker and Emma Phillips were awarded work experience placements at McLaren. The supercar creator also awarded highly-commended certificates to Ben Ring, Daniel Gowing and Harley Jones.

Vicky said; “All members received a Talent Within You certificate of attendance. All our winners had completed their workbooks to a high standard, made a good start on their CVs and committed significant time to our mural painting project over the summer holidays.”

Vicky will be applying for funding during 2020 and plans to start the next round of workshops in January 2021. Email vicky@talentwithinyou.org.uk, call 07909 693172 or visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk for more information.

Reuben Giles, winner of the Glendale Theatre Arts Scholarship, with Talent Within You founder Vicky Vaughan and Glendale Theatre Arts principal Mandy Chapman. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

Harley Jones, highly commended, with, from left, head of talent Helen Melling, colour and design manager Jo Lewis and Talent Within You founder Vicky Vaughan. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography