Worthing town centre’s urban beach has a touch of nostalgia this year

The urban beach in Worthing town centre has been delighting youngsters since it opened last week.

The sandpit in South Square, which is funded by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, has had a revamp this year.

As well as brand new deckchairs, organisers went for a ‘retro feel’ by installing a new sign reading Peter Pan’s Playground – a nod to Worthing’s much-loved attraction which closed for good in 2010.

A spokesman said in a post on Facebook that they hoped the sign would ‘bring a smile to the faces of parents and grandparents’.

The urban beach is free to use and there is entertainment every weekend.

It will remain in South Square until Sunday, September 1.

