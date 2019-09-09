Worthing trio to cross the English Channel on paddle boards for Parkinsons UK

Three brave Worthing residents are gearing up to cross the English Channel on their paddle boards tomorrow in aid of Parkinsons UK.

Andy Peck said it was ‘very poignant’ because his mother, the well-known local piano teacher Gill Cornaby, passed away earlier this year after suffering with the disease for some time.

He will be taking on the challenge with his wife Rachel Peck, with whom he runs a business called Trusted House Sitters, and their close friend Mark Rance.

Andy said he believes he and his wife are the first couple to ever paddle the Channel together.

He said: “It’s going to be quite a feat, not many people have done it before.”

The journey has been four years in the making with many setbacks along the way – their paddle boards were recently stolen and Andy has suffered a knee injury.

But the group are undeterred and plan to set off for the 20 mile journey, which they expect will take six to eight hours, from Dungeness in Kent tomorrow.

A pilot boat will accompany them along the way.

The group have already raised almost £2,500 for Parkinsons UK in memory of Mrs Cornaby – add your donation to the cause here.

You can also track their journey here.

SEE MORE: Witness appeal after woman raped on the beach in Worthing

Three boys assaulted by group of youths in Worthing park

Worthing and Shoreham MPs and council leaders condemn outdoor seating licence fee hike