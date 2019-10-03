Worthing Twinning Association celebrates 21 years of partnership with French town

Worthing Twinning Association members visited the town’s French counterpart to celebrate 21 years of partnership.

The trip to Les Sables D’Olonne, saw members cordially greeted by mayor Yannick Moreau, who provided a presentation on behalf of his town, on the west coast of France.

An itinerary was planned for the 35 members on the trip. They first explored the coastline on foot, then attended a wine-tasting session at a vineyard and a visit to the island of Noirmoutier.

On the final day, the group finished the visit with a trip to the gardens of William Christie, American Conductor.

Worthing Twinning Association chairman Val Bolt said: “This visit has been a great success and we hope to continue the wonderful relationship that we started 21 years ago.

“We are now looking forward to inviting our friends from Les Sables D’Olonne back to Worthing in the near future.

“Next year around Easter we are also planning to host our German friends from Waldkirch.”