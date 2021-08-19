Steve Hinton, association chairman, said: “The standard has been bought for us by a very kind donation from someone who wishes to remain anonymous. The service was also held to honour three members of the association who had passed away in the past year from cancer, as we had not had the chance to honour them as we would normally do. To this end, we organised a small ceremony on the steps of the town hall, which was attended by the mayor and the High Sherrif of West Sussex, Neil Hart. The Rev George Butterworth blessed and dedicated the standard before holding a small memorial ceremony. Afterwards, we were hosted by Chris Hodges at the Rose and Crown for a very wet barbecue, where the three sailors were sent off in good old-fashioned military tradition.”