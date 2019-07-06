Worthing wheel: pictures show construction work on giant attraction is almost complete

Work on the giant observation wheel on Worthing's seafront is almost complete.

The 46 metre-tall attraction is set to open later this month. The wheel is to be a fixture of the Worthing skyline for nine months a year, for three years. See photos of the initial construction phase here.

The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

