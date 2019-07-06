The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete

Worthing wheel: pictures show construction work on giant attraction is almost complete

Work on the giant observation wheel on Worthing's seafront is almost complete.

The 46 metre-tall attraction is set to open later this month. The wheel is to be a fixture of the Worthing skyline for nine months a year, for three years. See photos of the initial construction phase here.

The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
Eddie Mitchell
freelance
Buy a Photo
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
Eddie Mitchell
freelance
Buy a Photo
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
Eddie Mitchell
freelance
Buy a Photo
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
The construction of the Worthing Wheel is almost complete
Eddie Mitchell
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2