Worthing winner scoops £30,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

A Worthing winner has scooped £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery, in the final week of the #30KADAY Christmas campaign.

The Findon Valley postcode BN14 0DA was picked out on Saturday and all the money went to one resident in Vale Drive.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a way to start the new year. I hope our winner in Worthing really enjoys spending their £30,000 cash prize and manages to treat themselves to whatever they want.

“Thanks to players like this across the UK, we’re able to continually support local charities and causes, meaning everyone’s a winner.”

The draw was promoted on behalf of Cats Protection, a Sussex-based charity which helps around 200,000 cats a year through its network of 36 centres and more than 250 volunteer-run branches.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.