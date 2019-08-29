Worthing woman celebrates 100th birthday, following in her mother’s footsteps

A Worthing woman who has lived in the town all her life has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Genty Ross was named after her aunt, who helped deliver her when she was born into the Bacon family in Portland Road, Worthing, on August 22, 1919.

She grew up in Meredith Road and went to Sussex Road Secondary Girls School.

Genty met her husband at Gatwick Airport during the war and they were married in Horley.

Her parents came from Eastbourne and Hastings, and her mother lived to see her 100th birthday, too.

Genty has had two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends at The Highdown for the birthday celebration

A birthday celebration was held at The Highdown in Worthing.