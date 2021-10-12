Worthing woman with MS feels ‘really down’ over lack of physiotherapy

Nicola Burke has been at Warmere Court nursing home for over two months and isn't seeing a physiotherapist often enough to help with her recovery. Pic S Robards

Nicola Burke, 51, of Meredith Road, is currently living in Warmere Court nursing home in Yapton, after being moved there from the Horizon Unit in Horsham Hospital.

Nicola, a patient of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, has been at the home for more than two months, and claims to have only seen a physiotherapist three times, when she said she is supposed to see one twice a week.

Nicola said: “Chichester Hospital is meant to be giving me the physio.

“I had a call from someone at the hospital recently trying to schedule an appointment, but my nursing home went into lockdown so no-one could visit, but this person did not attempt to rearrange for a later date.

“The lack of physiotherapy is really getting me down. It is not very good for my mental health and my MS isn’t getting any better.”

Before moving to Warmere Court, Nicola had rehabilitation sessions at Arundel and District Hospital.

Nicola said: “Arundel Hospital did provide an acceptable level of therapy and my body was making leaps and bounds in improving near to a level whereby it would be possible to return home.

“To return home has always been my goal but only if it would be safe to do so.

“However, because my bed was needed, I was moved to the care home with the purpose of being rehabilitated through intense physiotherapy, which has not happened.

“I just want to go back to proper rehab so I can get good physiotherapy and get back home.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our top priority is delivering excellent care to the people who need us.

“We’re sorry if anyone experiences anything less than that.