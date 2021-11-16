Worthing’s festive fun in the run up to Christmas

The Christmas light switch on will begin at 4pm in Montague Place, Worthing, tomorrow – Friday November 19.

Led by Time for Worthing, the town’s calendar is packed with exciting events in the run-up to Christmas.

As well as events such as ice skating, wreath-making workshops and the East Beach Christmas market, there will also the return of the ever-popular pantomime, with Beauty and the Beast coming to town this year.

Worthing Christmas lights.